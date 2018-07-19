GALVESTON
A group of county justice officials met Thursday for the first time since an outside organization recommended major changes to the county’s judicial system more than a year ago, including the formation of a coordinating council.
The coordinating council formed Thursday and will consider reforms to the Galveston County justice system at the center of a lawsuit accusing the county of violating due process rights and unjustly harming indigent people accused of crimes by operating a cash bail system that favors wealthier defendants while encouraging poorer defendants to either plead guilty or sit in jail.
A panel of more than 12 people involved in the system, including District Attorney Jack Roady, County Judge Mark Henry and representatives from the jail and county clerk office, met to decide whether to form a council and begin discussion on reform proposals.
The group faced a decision, said Tony Fabelo, a criminal justice policy expert at The Meadows Mental Health Policy Institute for Texas.
The county could decide on its own how to address issues raised in the lawsuit and other studies of the system or could fight the lawsuit in court, but previous rulings in related cases have favored reforms, Fabelo said.
“We can do it the way we think is best or go to litigation and spend that money,” Fabelo said.
County commissioners in 2017 hired Fabelo to review the county’s judicial system, provide recommendations and help in their implementation.
That report was released in June 2017. In the same month, the Texas Indigent Defense Commission issued a report following an audit of the jail system that highlighted problems with the county’s compliance with the Fair Defense Act and indigent defense practices, officials said.
The American Civil Liberties Union had also began investigating the county’s legal system.
The ACLU sued Galveston County, and its judge and magistrates April 8 about six months after the ACLU gave the county a deadline to reform its jail system or face a lawsuit. While some reforms have been implemented, the union sued after being told other reforms could take up to a year to implement.
Because the justice system has many moving parts, members agreed forming a coordinating council would be the best way to decide how to make changes to the system.
The group will consist of commissioners, judges, the district attorney, judges and jail representatives, among others. Commissioner Stephen Holmes will be the council’s chairman, the group agreed Thursday.
“It’s a place to get consensus and make compromise,” said Paul Ready, a former county attorney who is now serving as a project liaison for the county and the technical assistance team led by the institute.
After agreeing to form the council, the group discussed some of the county’s pretrial protocols and how defendants enter the system. The lawsuit and report of the county’s judicial system both argued the county’s system of setting bail once a day was too infrequent.
The district attorney’s office had been looking at how to speed up this process and make decisions more quickly on whether there was enough evidence to move forward on the charge for which the person was arrested, Roady said.
“Our focus is really on getting arrested defendants before a magistrate as quickly as possible and having a review of that bond decision made as quickly as possible,” Roady said.
But doing so would likely cost more money because the office needed additional prosecutors to process defendants at all hours, Roady said.
The county had budgeted about $2 million for reforms for that reason, Henry said.
Roady planned to draft a request to take before the commissioners court, possibly before the first meeting of the coordinating council, he said.
The discussion and planning around implementing reforms was how the council should operate, Fabelo said.
“How this should work is you have people come back and say this got completed or this got more complicated, and I need another month, but all becomes transparent,” Fabelo said.
