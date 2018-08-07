A League City athletic complex has drawn several lawsuits in recent weeks by plaintiffs asserting they were injured at the facility.
Tiffany Padgett and Zane Tucker, of Bacliff, filed the most recent lawsuit Friday in the Galveston County Court at Law No. 1, listing Big League Dreams League City and Phyllis Williford as defendants, court records show.
The two are seeking more than $1 million in damages, asserting that an intoxicated player swung a bat after a game in August 2016 and it flew out of his hands and hit Tucker in the head.
“It struck plaintiff, Zane Tucker, with great force and violence in the face and head causing severe bodily injuries and trauma,” according to the lawsuit.
The company is negligent for not having proper supervision, the lawsuit asserts.
A Harris County resident filed the first lawsuit against the League City athletic complex July 24 in the 151st District Court in Houston.
The plaintiff in that suit, Rachel Teykl, was watching her son play youth baseball in June 2018 when a baseball skimmed off the top of a dugout and hit Teykl in the head, the lawsuit asserts.
A person exercising in the warmup area threw the baseball, the lawsuit asserts.
Teykl was transported to the University of Texas Medical Branch with a fractured cheekbone, the lawsuit asserts.
Clifford Peel is representing Teykl while Darrell Apffel is representing the plaintiffs in the Galveston County lawsuit, court records show.
The defendants in both cases have not yet respoded to the lawsuits, court records show.
SLIP AND FALL
An Alabama woman is suing the city of Galveston, asserting she slipped and fell while walking downtown in April.
Martha Kelly filed suit against the city Monday in the 10th District Court, seeking between $200,000 and $1 million in damages, court records show.
Kelly was at the intersection of Mechanic and 22nd streets when she fell because of concrete in disrepair, the lawsuit asserts.
The city is negligent for not repairing the sidewalk nor notifying Kelly about the potential danger, the lawsuit asserts.
PETA SUIT
Attorneys with the U.S. Department of Agriculture responded Monday to a May lawsuit filed by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals over the renewal of Bayou Wildlife Zoo in Alvin‘s license to operate, asserting the group has no standing in the case.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture filed the response as part of a motion to dismiss the lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.
“PETA’s alleged injury consists mainly of a vague allegation that it uses funds to investigate and educate the public about the exhibitors’ noncompliance with the Animal Welfare Act, coupled with an assertion that it could reallocate those funds and efforts if USDA revoked the exhibitors’ licenses,” the response asserts.
The group sued the U.S. Department of Agriculture and Secretary Sonny Perdue in May, asserting the department erred in renewing licenses at five places with roadside zoos, including the Alvin business.
If that’s the case, the group should include all five of the businesses in the filing so they can be a party to the lawsuit, Monday’s filing asserts.
There are no trials this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.