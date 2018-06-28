GALVESTON
A plan for a city-supported affordable neighborhood on the West End near the airport has raised concerns among neighboring residents who want more details about how it might take shape, the district’s councilwoman said this week.
City staffers still were working on bringing the city council plans for a possible subdivision on land the city owns near the airport, officials said.
Earlier this month, Mayor Jim Yarbrough expressed the city’s interest in building a small subdivision on about 7 acres of land the city owns to sell in the $200,000 to $250,000 price range to help provide more housing choices for middle-class families on the island.
The city already has submitted a request to the Federal Aviation Administration declaring its intent to use the land for residential purposes, Deputy City Manager Dan Buckley said.
Housing affordability is a hot topic in Galveston where property hunters are finding it more and more difficult to find $150,000 to $250,000 that don’t need a lot of work and where insurance costs are higher.
Councilwoman Jackie Cole asked for a discussion at a city council meeting this week and to get an update about the subdivision this week after so many of her constituents had approached her seeking details, she said. Some of the neighbors were concerned about the unknowns surrounding the project, she said.
“The whole neighborhood is interested in what’s going to happen out there,” Cole said.
Residents were concerned it could be public housing and how possible homeowners might be selected, Cole said. They were also concerned about developing on coastal land, she said.
The city is not developing public housing on the land, and neighbors would have an opportunity to weigh in on plans as they emerge, officials said.
The city purchased the land for about $440,000 several years ago and plans to eventually sell it to a developer with deed restrictions about what type of housing can be built, Buckley said.
“I don’t think the city ought to be in the building business,” Yarbrough said.
A second piece of 26 acre land by the airport has 9 acres of wetland and 15 acres of land that could be developed, Buckley said. That land is appraised at $1.62 million, but the city is still determining what it might do with that property, he said.
City management will continue working on the plans and present a proposal to council, he said.
Yarbrough and other supporters of the plan have said it’s intended to increase the stock of affordable housing, geared toward people in professions such as teaching and law enforcement.
Cole agreed.
“I think it’s an OK use for the land, the island needs middle-class housing, affordable housing that’s not public housing,” Cole said.
Cole was relieved to hear the city’s process for the development and that there would be more opportunities for the council and neighbors to weigh in down the line, she said.
“It’s just the fear of the unknown,” Cole said. “Most people living out there have been there a long time. They’ve shared it with bunnies, birds, snakes and everything else that comes with a coastal habitat, with them not knowing what to expect is where you get into concerns.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.