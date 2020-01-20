The words of civil rights pioneer Martin Luther King Jr. came to life at a celebration of King’s legacy at the African American Cultural Park in Texas City on Monday.
The Rev. Walter Jones, pastor of New Hope Baptist Church in Galveston, re-enacted King’s iconic “I Have A Dream” speech at the event, which was organized by the Booker T. Washington Exes.
