GALVESTON
Hundreds of people gathered on a sunny Wednesday morning for the highly anticipated opening of Galveston's third cruise terminal, a $125 million facility built in partnership with Royal Caribbean International that officials say marks an evolutionary leap for the island's public docks.
The sun’s rays reflected off Royal Caribbean’s iconic anchor emblem at the grand terminal while notable politicians and cruise industry movers and shakers mingled.
The new terminal at Pier 10 will allow the Port of Galveston to accommodate the newest and largest classes of cruise ships and free up berth space at the port's older terminals for even more cruise business.
“With the opening of this terminal we’ll be allowed to bring our finest ships to dock in Texas,” Michael Bayley, president and CEO of Royal Caribbean International, told The Daily News.
To illustrate that, Allure of the Seas, among the largest ships in Royal Caribbean’s fleet at 1,187 feet long, 215 feet wide and a 6,780-passenger capacity, was tied up at the new terminal during the ceremony.
The day also marked a large step in the 20-year relationship between the cruise line and Galveston, Bayley said.
The terminal won’t only bring Oasis-class cruise ships such as Allure to Galveston, but also will create jobs and generate major revenue for Galveston, Bayley said.
“Royal Caribbean loves to support the local businesses in Galveston," he said. "Just today, we purchased $60,000 worth of flowers from a local store. What you’re going to see is an extremely positive impact to the local economy.”
Future plans for the terminal include the docking of one of the newest classes of Royal Caribbean ships, Icon of the Seas, in Galveston in 2023, Bayley said.
Icon of the Seas is 1,198 feet long, 250,800 tons, with 20 decks, a record 7,600 maximum passenger capacity and a record-breaking six waterslides.
“Two weeks ago, we launched the Icon of the Seas and the ship is absolutely unbelievable,” Bayley said. “Allure is unbelievable, but the Icon is unbelievable times 100.”
The terminal is forecast to create 800 new jobs, $1.4 billion in local business services revenue and $5.6 million in state and local taxes, a big portion of which goes to the city of Galveston and its community, Rodger Rees, port director and CEO, said.
The port estimates total revenues of $58.7 million during the next fiscal year, $40.55 million, almost 70 percent, from cruise operations, officials said.
The port contributed $22 million to the $125 million terminal to repair piers, pay for site work and utilities and to create 1,900 parking spots for travelers, Rees said.
Opening of the terminal was delayed by 15 months by the COVID-19 pandemic and some islanders doubted it would be built long before that, Rees said.
“The bottom line is that it happened,” Rees said.
The new terminal was a significant piece of a growing maritime economy in Texas, state Rep. Mayes Middleton said.
“We support billions of dollars of economic impact right here in Galveston thanks to the persistence of everyone here,” Middleton said. “What we’re getting started here in Texas is growing our maritime economy.”
Middleton presented two resolutions from the state of Texas honoring Royal Caribbean and the Port of Galveston for their dedication to the terminal.
Also speaking at the event were U.S. Rep. Randy Weber, Galveston Mayor Craig Brown and Craig Mygatt CEO of Ceres Terminals Inc., which will operate the facility.
The lobby is decorated in Royal Caribbean's blue, yellow and white and features two massive brass propellers hung from the ceiling.
While aesthetically pleasing, the terminal also will generate 100 percent of its energy through on-site solar panels and was built with other environmentally friendly features.
Along with the dignitaries were hundreds of travelers with suitcases, wearing sunglasses and sun hats who entered the terminal in a rush taking photos of the lobby.
The travelers were headed to security screenings before finally boarding Allure to hit their destination in Cozumel, Mexico.
Many were excited to be among the first to pass through the new terminal.
“The new terminal looks absolutely phenomenal," Tisha Love said. "I think it’s something everyone should get to experience. Let’s hope my destination looks as nice as the terminal.”
