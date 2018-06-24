LEAGUE CITY
A public hearing Tuesday will address League City’s proposal to issue $11.7 million in certificates of obligation, a type of funding for public works that doesn’t need voter approval.
Residents, however, do have a chance to speak at Tuesday’s hearing and also at a second hearing at 6 p.m., Aug. 14, at League City Council Chambers, 200 W. Walker St.
The proposed certificates of obligation would pay for work done through 2019 on specific planned city projects including a new animal shelter, a new fire station and the Ervin Connector road improvements, city staff said.
The city council members approved in April to spend $7.5 million to build a new animal shelter on West Walker Street and in 2017 to spend $5.175 million for Fire Station No. 6 on South Shore Boulevard.
Drainage and road work, including the Ervin Connector project, are also part of this proposed funding, city staff said.
The projects are part of the city’s capital improvement plan, a revolving list of planned infrastructure and facility work for the next five years that totals about $423.6 million.
City staff members reviewed the plan and its funding before determining that $11.54 million would cover the next 12 months.
Issuing the bonds would cost about $160,000, so the city administration is asking for a bond issue of $11.7 million to cover that.
The administration is basing the amount on projections from the city’s financial advisory firm, Houston-based Hilltop Securities, city staff said.
Council will vote on the issue at the Aug.14 meeting, the same day as the second public hearing.
If 5 percent of qualified voters protest the certificates of obligation, the city can’t issue them unless voters approve them in an election.
