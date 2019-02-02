BOLIVAR PENINSULA
Katryna Harris said she heard about the idea for the first time on Tuesday.
But before then, the topic never came up in the three years since she moved to the peninsula.
What if Bolivar Peninsula, which has been a part of Galveston County since the county was formed, became part of its northern neighbor, Chambers County?
“I just think it’s silly,” said Harris, standing behind the counter of Swede’s Quick Stop in Crystal Beach. “What’s the benefit? I would need to understand what they get out of it. It’s just strange to me.”
A week after state Rep. Mayes Middleton announced he would hold a public meeting to talk about the idea of the peninsula becoming part of Chambers County, residents seemed intrigued, if not fully invested, in the idea.
At the small eating area in The Big Store, the only grocery store on the peninsula, Charles and Diana Martin, seven-year residents on the peninsula, said they could be convinced of such a change — if Chambers County could prove it values the people that live on the peninsula.
“It’s not like Galveston’s ever done anything for Bolivar,” Diana Martin said. “They don’t do much over here, yet we pay a lot of taxes.”
That idea, that Bolivar is missing out on things because the county is spending tax money elsewhere, has some people feeling overlooked, she said.
Middleton’s office said he wasn’t taking a position on the proposal. Rather, he was simply responding to things people told him on the campaign trail as he ran for office in 2018, they said.
The meeting caught Galveston County officials off guard. County Commissioner Darrell Apffel, who represents Bolivar Peninsula, said he’d never heard anyone broach the idea of separation. County Judge Mark Henry said the proposal was raised before, and then dismissed in 2012 and hadn’t come up since.
But on Bolivar Peninsula, some residents said the idea has been around for much longer.
“This has been going on for 10, 15 years,” David Harris, the owner of Bolivarpeninsulatexas.com, a website that markets tourism on the peninsula. “I know it’s been going for at least 10 years.”
Some county officials are skeptical of people’s claims, online and elsewhere, that the motivation for a move is concern over increased taxes or uneven spending.
Galveston County has lowered its ad valorem tax rate in each of the past eight years, officials said. Those decreases have been balanced by increasing property values and has left the county collecting about the same amount in property tax revenue every year.
The county claims to spend $2 on Bolivar for every $1 collected, one official said, citing a study commissioned by former county commissioner Ryan Dennard. That study was conducted at least four years ago, and the county was not able to provide a copy of the analysis to The Daily News this week.
With the renewed interest in the idea, the county said it was again analyzing its spending on the peninsula and planned to release new figures in the coming week.
A county line change wouldn’t necessarily move Bolivar taxpayers away from taxing entities that do raise their tax rates.
For instance, Galveston Independent School District’s boundaries extend nearly the length of the peninsula, and those wouldn’t necessarily change with adjustments to the county line. Similarly, water service on the peninsula is provided by a special utility district, independent of the county.
The two major services the county does provide to the peninsula are security, in the form of the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office, and beach cleaning, officials said.
Those services are most essential when summer crowds flock to the peninsula, Harris said. When it comes down to working on the coast, experience matters, he said.
“Some people probably don’t want to leave Galveston, because of the information they have,” he said. “How are they going to take care of the beach? Right now, our beach is cleaner than it’s ever been.”
If a move to Chambers County also means a reduction in services, the idea would be rejected, Harris said.
“They’re not going to go for that,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.