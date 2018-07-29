LEAGUE CITY
League City’s proposed budget includes more than $75 million for capital projects and it’s critical that some of the money be used to reduce flooding like the flooding that damaged thousands of houses during Hurricane Harvey, officials said.
As the one-year anniversary of Hurricane Harvey approaches, League City finds itself in a better position financially than expected, city officials said.
Rains from Hurricane Harvey flooded about 8,000 homes in League City as the storm dropped more than 50 inches in parts of Galveston County in late August 2017, officials said.
“Appraisal values went down by a couple of $100 million, but it wasn’t as much as anticipated,” City Manager John Baumgartner said. “And it was more than made up by growth and development.”
Despite the decline in hurricane-damaged appraisal values, the city’s proposed 2019 fiscal budget predicts a 3 percent increase to about $8.05 billion in taxable values, records show.
The city’s proposed 2019 fiscal budget predicts an increase in property tax revenues to about $45.2 million, from a predicted $43.5 million in the 2018 fiscal year, records show.
The city’s total proposed budget is $206.1 million, up from $200.61 million in 2018, records show.
As a result of the positive economic outlook, League City staff tentatively propose lowering the city’s tax rate slightly from its current rate of 56.5 cents per every $100 of taxable property value, to 56.38 cents, records show.
“There could be changes, but I feel very comfortable where the budget is at,” Baumgartner said.
While the city hasn’t felt the harshest effects of Hurricane Harvey on its budget, residents are focused on drainage and the city’s plans in that area.
Drainage will continue to be a major topic in city conversation, resident Peggy Zahler said.
The city’s proposed 2019 capital improvement plan includes several projects related to drainage, said Angie Steelman, director of budget and project management.
City staff members are proposing about $17.22 million for drainage-related projects, officials said.
About $9.46 million is proposed for street reconstruction and drainage improvements and another $225,000 is for storm water improvements, records show.
Those projects include funding a design for a city-wide model of drainage systems, designing drainage improvements to the Newport subdivision, designing a Deer Ridge Drive buyout and overland flow improvements and designing Landing subdivision drainage improvements, officials said.
Several other projects could also work their way to the forefront, depending on the results from regional flood-control discussions, Baumgartner said.
State officials on July 5 announced a $295 million Clear Creek flood-control project that could take five to 10 years to complete as part of $5 billion the federal government allocated to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for disaster recovery projects.
Corps officials and legislators have said that while much of the work is outside Galveston County, it would bring benefits to the parts of the county the creek runs through, including League City.
The League City council is in discussions about the proposed 2019 fiscal budget, which must be approved by Sept. 19, officials said.
The next budget workshop is 6 p.m. today.
