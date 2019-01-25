GALVESTON
A long-gestating proposal to build a new bridge to Pelican Island appears to be set to receive a $18 million grant, a county commissioner said Friday.
The Houston-Galveston Area Council’s Transportation Policy Council will vote on an package of transportation improvement grants in March, Galveston County Commissioner Ken Clark said.
That package of projects needing tens of millions of dollars in funding should include $18 million to go toward a new bridge between Galveston and Pelican islands, Clark said. The bridge project’s place on the council’s short-list is a good sign of its prospects when a final vote on the grants happens in March, Clark said.
“It has a very good possibility of being approved,” Clark said.
Clark is the chairman of the transportation policy council, and has been a longtime supporter of building a new bridge to Pelican Island. The proposal was included in the final funding proposal because it has regional significance, Clark said. The policy council will not vote on the package until it has gone through a public hearing process, but Clark was confident the money for the bridge will ultimately be approved, he said.
The county applied for the grant funding in October, although plans to replace the rapidly deteriorating bridge have been in the works for years. The grant funding would be on top of tens of millions of dollars already committed to the new bridge.
The most widely circulated design of a new bridge, leading to a new road north of the Texas A&M University at Galveston campus, would cost an estimated $91 million. The Texas Department of Transportation had promised $45 million to the project, and Galveston County Navigation District No. 1 said it would pay $10 million for the demolition of the existing bridge. Galveston County had set aside $4.5 million for the bridge in a bond package approved by voters in 2017.
Despite those commitments, the project has been in limbo for months over questions about how to raise the remaining amount of money.
Galveston Mayor Jim Yarbrough in September announced the city was walking away from the plan for the $91 million bridge because it could not commit to being the project’s local sponsor.
As the local sponsor, the city would have been committed to paying the local share of the project cost, including cost overruns and regardless of other group’s intentions to contribute, city officials said.
The city was unwilling to do that, and unable to do it without approval through citywide vote, Yarbrough said. The city’s announcement was made days before a state deadline to find a local sponsor for the project, or lose the transportation department’s funding.
The city would begin makings its own plans for a new bridge, Yarbrough said at the time.
No new plans have not been announced, but discussions about the bridge have continued and the state has not withdrawn its funding, both Yarbrough and Clark said Friday.
The deadline to find a local sponsor was moved to April, Clark said.
An $18 million grant would improve the odds of a new bridge being built, Yarbrough said.
The city had not changed its position against being the project’s local sponsor, however, and had no intention to add a bridge-related proposition to May city election ballots, Yarbrough said.
The city would likely be willing to commit to between $5 million and $7 million to a bridge project, however, he said.
“We’re going to be a player in the Pelican Island bridge,” Yarbrough said. “That’s never been an issue.”
County commissioners are scheduled to discuss the bridge during their workshop meeting on Monday morning.
