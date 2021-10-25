College of the Mainland on Monday held a naming ceremony for the new Doyle Family Administration Building. The new 63,000-square-foot building opened in the spring and houses administration and student enrollment offices such as admissions, financial aid, advising and a testing center.
— Jennifer Reynolds
(1) comment
A gran event to celebrate and recognize all that the Doyle Family has done for our community; specially supporting education! Thank you Doyle Family!
