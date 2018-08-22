Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday announced his office would award more than $1.8 million in grants to the city of Santa Fe and the Santa Fe Independent School District for counseling services and the development of a new resiliency center.
The funding comes after a gunman killed 10 people and wounded 13 others at Santa Fe High School on May 18.
“As the Santa Fe community continues to struggle with the tragedy that occurred this past spring, these grants will provide welcome relief,” Abbott said in a statement. “I thank our local, state and federal partners for their work in making these funds available, and the state of Texas will continue to assist the entire Santa Fe community in the aftermath of this tragedy.”
The city of Santa Fe’s share of the funding will go toward communication services, donor management, social activities and case management at its new resiliency center. City Manager Joe Dixon said the resiliency center would be at the Runge Community Center after renovations are complete. The grant will help pay for hiring nine full-time employees and six part-time employees, he said.
The school district will use the money to pay for four new wellness counselors for students and employees, officials said. Those counselors already are on staff and were there on the first day of school, officials said.
The Office of the Governor’s Criminal Justice Division has awarded more than $5.7 million in grants to Santa Fe and other agencies since the shooting. The grant funding has gone toward mental health resources, crisis response services, psychological first aid, active shooter training and communication resources, Abbott’s news release stated.
Grant recipients so far include:
• City of Santa Fe — $1.5 million
• Galveston County — $61,146
• Gulf Coast — $1.3 million
• National Organization for Victim Assistance — $32,000
• Santa Fe ISD — $322,000
• Texas Commission on Law Enforcement — $114,586
• Texas Education Service Center Region 4 — $687,586
• Texas Health and Human Services Commission — $1.1 million
• Texas State University ALERRT Center — $575,000
• Texas State University School Safety Center — $81,022
