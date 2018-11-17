SANTA FE
It’s said pecans don’t do so well in Galveston County. The soil is too wet, the air is too humid and the hickory shuckworm, a sworn enemy of pecan growers everywhere, is known to make itself right at home.
For most anyone thinking about starting a commercial pecan business, hurdles like these would be a deal breaker. But for Jim Hall and his neighbors on 28th Street in Santa Fe, where dozens of pecan trees drop thin-shelled, hickory-brown nuts into their yards for harvesting each fall, the tough environment only gave members of the Galveston County Pecan Committee more motivation to breed a perfect pecan.
“We were trying to cut down on insecticide costs is what it was,” Hall, 86, said as he put on his jacket to give an unofficial tour of the pecan trees in his yard. “If we could find a way to make them less appealing to the pests then, we thought we could get something going.”
Out in the yard, where Hall has more than 30 pecan trees, descriptions of the committee’s pecan-breeding efforts hang from tree trunks on metal tags. The names of the different varieties of pecan trees that Hall has bred over the years — “Kiowa;” “Kiowa 82;” “Barton;” “Sioux” and a dozen more — are etched into each tag.
“There’s a Cheyenne, there’s a Desirable,” he said, pointing to different pecan trees and picking up a nut he proceeded to easily crack open with one hand. “Now, how many have you seen do that?”
Many of the trees are the result of grafting, Hall explained. Grafting is a breeding technique that involves taking part of one tree that produces pecans with desirable traits — more resistant to insects, for example — and attaching it to the base of another tree whose top has been sawed off. When the trees grow into one over the course of decades, the result can be a new variety of pecan.
“This one has a real good flavor but it takes quite a bit of time to crack,” Hall said, cracking open a pecan that had fallen from an experimental tree labeled “59100.” He frowned and tossed it away. “Not so good with fungus, though.”
Texas regularly produces more than 30 million pounds of pecans every year, which typically lands the state among the top-three producers in the nation, according to reports from Texas A&M University. The state’s soil and climate, especially in Central and West Texas, is excellent for pecan production, and commercial growers, who sell 1 pound of pecans for up to $1, are able to produce from 1,000 to 2,000 pounds an acre a year in well-managed orchards on good sites.
“Pecans require well-drained soil, which Texas has plenty of,” said William Johnson, who serves as the county extension agent for the Texas A&M Galveston County Agrilife Extension Service. “People who grow pecans in Texas can do it very successfully.”
About two decades ago, Hall and several others tried to join the ranks of those successful commercial pecan growers. A community pecan orchard near Hall’s house in Carbide Park had given the members of the pecan committee the grafts they needed to start their own orchards and breed a pecan sturdy enough to thrive in Galveston County.
After the trees grew, county conferences and contests followed — Hall’s neighbor, Melvin Davis, has a plaque declaring a pecan variety he grew as “Best in Shell, 1985” — but ultimately the price that came with growing pecans in an unwelcoming environment grew to be too much.
“We all had fun doing it, but we just couldn’t afford the costs of doing it here,” Hall said. “There are a few of us who are still pretty active, but just for fun now.”
Back inside his house, Hall fishes around a 5-gallon bucket full of pecans for a few seconds and pulls out what he considers to be one of the best nuts that can be produced locally. For a commercial operation it would be a top seller, but it also works just fine to give away to friends over the holidays, he said.
“A great pecan, in my opinion, is something like this Forkert,” Hall said, holding out a light-brown, thin-shelled nut — the genetically engineered product of two pecan trees he grafted together more than two decades ago. He cracked it open between his finger and his thumb and used a pocket knife to cut the bitter membrane out from between the two golden halves.
High in oil content, easy to crack and very resistant to insects and fungus, Hall had found his perfect pecan.
“You might say it’s just something that evolved,” he said.
