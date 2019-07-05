GALVESTON
Just a few hours after Independence Day revelers vacated island beaches, more than 100 volunteers took to the sand to clean up the holiday trash.
Sarah Hopkins volunteered Friday morning at the beach clean-up, hosted by Turtle Island Restoration Network and Galveston Island Brewing, because she wanted to set a good example for her children, she said.
As an island resident, she feels responsible for maintaining Galveston beaches, Hopkins said.
“We want to make sure that it stays pristine,” Hopkins said. “It’s our duty.”
Hopkins was one of more than 100 volunteers who went Friday to pick up trash after the Fourth of July holiday at East Beach and on the beach around 37th Street, near where the city stages its annual fireworks show.
Friday morning, the beaches were covered with trash, and garbage cans were overflowing, said Joanie Steinhaus, Gulf program director of the turtle network, an environmental group.
“There’s always, unfortunately, trash on the beach,” Steinhaus said.
After holidays, there’s even more trash, she said.
“Come, enjoy our beach,” Steinhaus said. “It’s a beautiful beach. But please take your trash with you.”
Galveston Island Brewing, 8423 Stewart Road, donated grain sacks for trash pick-up and beer to participants, owner Mark Dell’Osso said.
The brewery has donated grain sacks in the past, but this was the first time it helped host a beach cleanup, Dell’Osso said.
“The craft brewing industry, on a national level, is really pushing toward sustainability,” Dell’Osso said.
Every six weeks, the brewery goes through about 1,000 grain bags, which hold products used to brew the beer, and the company has been trying to get creative about how to reuse those bags, Dell’Osso said.
“We just felt that with this push toward trying to make our industry more sustainable, that to look right in our own backyard makes sense,” Dell’Osso said.
The volunteer work complimented an aggressive cleaning effort from the Galveston Park Board of Trustees, the governmental entity that maintains island beaches.
Crews begin cleaning beaches as early as 3 a.m. during holiday weekends, when they usually collect four times the amount of trash as on a normal summer weekend, spokeswoman Jaree Fortin said.
“We did place about 150 extra trash barrels on both sides of the seawall along the parade route,” Fortin said.
Crews usually concentrate their cleaning to the area from 10th Street to near Babe’s Beach, west of 61st Street, but will respond to other areas that people report, Fortin said.
Over holidays, the park board brings in additional crews and equipment to handle the large amounts of trash, Fortin said.
By the time the volunteers came through, the park board had cleaned a lot of the bigger trash, but volunteers were faced with lots of little pieces of litter like bottle caps, cigarette butts and small plastics, volunteer Claude Stephens said.
“Not only does it impact the beaches, but the water because there’s a lot of sea life out there,” Stephens said. “They’ll ingest a lot of the plastic that’s thrown all over the beach.”
The beach cleanup was a big success and the turtle network may try to do a similar event after other holidays, such as Mardi Gras, Steinhaus said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.