As League City Emergency Medical Services responded to an onslaught of calls during Hurricane Harvey, water from a leaking roof was badly damaging its own building on FM 270.
When officials surveyed the damage, it was clear the building would need significant repairs in the administrative office and would need a newly built training room, EMS Chief James Fischer said.
Almost a year after Harvey inflicted heavy damage in League City and across the county when it stalled over the Texas coast in late August, members of the city’s emergency services are returning to the rebuilt building.
“We’re just glad to be back home,” Fischer said. “Other city employees and city management were great at helping us get along and maintain the same level of service we have always provided, but it’s good to be back.”
Administrators moved back into the building Monday and, by the end of the week, the entire crew should be back, Fischer said.
Harvey stalled over the Texas coast for days beginning Aug. 25, dropping more than 50 inches on some parts of Galveston County and flooding homes and businesses in League City and surrounding communities.
The city staff of 36 total medical services employees responded to about 2,500 calls for service during the worst parts of the storm, Fischer said.
City officials knew the main facility at 260 FM 270 S. was leaking through several holes in the roof during the storm, but had to keep responding to calls for service, Fischer said.
Staff did not abandon the building during the storm, officials said.
“After the storm, we really started noticing mold and stuff growing and contacted facilities,” Fischer said.
Staff moved out of the building in November and moved to the city’s planning department building and a fire station while contractors made repairs, officials said.
“That made it harder to see the crew when you were discussing something with them or they were talking to us,” Fischer said. “Our normal functions on a daily basis were harder to do.”
The move came at a challenging time for emergency services staff.
The city has experienced a marked increase in demand for service in the past five years, officials said.
The city has moved from about 4,000 calls in 2013 to about 7,000 in 2018, officials said.
“From when I started, I think we were lucky to hit about 1,000 calls a year,” Fischer said.
But crews kept up to the pace, despite the unfamiliar surroundings, Fischer said.
Contractors, meanwhile, repainted the interior of the FM 270 facility, installed new floors and a new roof, and added new AC units and a new paint job to the exterior, Fisher said.
The cost of the repairs was not immediately available, officials said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.