GALVESTON
Some electric customers in Galveston County could see rates increases this year.
The Houston branch of CenterPoint Energy, a major electric provider for several county cities, is requesting the state allow it to increase base rates by approximately $161 million for municipalities across the Houston area.
The change is driven largely by needed capital improvements and infrastructure investments for the 2.4 million customers CenterPoint serves in the region, said Tracy Bridge, executive vice president.
Keeping up with the region’s growth and accounting for about $64 million in Hurricane Harvey-related costs have also fueled the increase, Bridge said.
“We strive to keep base rate changes as low as possible and minimize the impact on customers,” Bridge said.
If approved by the state, the charges could add $2.38 a month to customers’ bills, company spokeswoman Alejandra Diaz said.
The city of Galveston became aware of the requested rate increase April 5, when CenterPoint filed the request, spokeswoman Marissa Barnett said.
The company asked the city to approve a $154 million, 7.4 percent increase in retail transmission and distribution rates and a $6.8 million, 1.8 percent hike in wholesale transmission rates, according to city records.
The Galveston City Council on Thursday approved a resolution that gives the city 90 extra days to determine whether or not it agrees with the proposed rate, according to city records.
This gives the city time to appeal with the state if it disagrees, said Chris Brewster, a lawyer with Lloyd Gosselink Attorneys at Law.
The firm represents the Gulf Coast Coalition of Cities, a group that represents area cities on gas and electric matters before the state.
“The group that Galveston is a part of is examining the company’s request for a rate increase,” Brewster said. “At this point, we’re just conducting discovery.”
The Public Utility Commission of Texas, which oversees rate changes for companies like CenterPoint, has 185 days, until mid-October, to review the request, spokesman Andrew Barlow said.
Rates increases across Texas, which has a growing population, are not uncommon, Barlow said.
Companies have to add infrastructure to meet the demand, he said.
“As the population continues to grow, they may be working on infrastructure which was sufficient four, eight, 12 years ago,” Barlow said.
Companies also have to replace infrastructure that’s damaged by weather, he said.
“They have an obligation to strengthen and storm harden their infrastructure to make sure that their storm resistant,” Barlow said.
Galveston customers already faced different utility rate increases this year when the city raised rates for water. In January, the city council approved a 7 percent increase in water rates to pay for $35 million in water and wastewater infrastructure improvements.
