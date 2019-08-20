LEAGUE CITY
Less than a month after the city council balked at the proposed cost to rehabilitate the Ghirardi House, city crews were hard at work Tuesday installing electric wiring at the historic home.
For years, through false starts and changing city councils, the home has remained essentially unchanged on a grassy hill in Heritage Park since it was moved there in 2002.
But now, thanks to an outpouring of support, both financial and otherwise, the home might complete its long-envisioned rehabilitation in as soon as four months, said Monica Hughes, director of the Butler Longhorn Museum.
“Getting people who really believe in the project to step up to the plate really means something,” she said.
After city administrators in late July told the city council it might eventually cost almost $1 million to turn the historic property into a museum, City Manager John Baumgartner tasked staff with researching other options and seeing if community members might be interested in helping, said Sarah Greer Osborne, spokeswoman for the city.
The community responded. Several residents and businesses provided discounted and free services for different parts of the project to rehabilitate the home, Greer Osborne said.
Cervelle Homes and Kevin Holland donated all the materials for the front porch and reconstruction of the back porch and new doors, Greer Osborne said.
Several other businesses, including Sherwin-Williams, Dannenbaum Engineering and HomeTown Bank of League City, among others, donated other supplies and funding.
More than 35 families donated to the project, and several others chose to remain anonymous, Hughes said.
The city allocated more than $170,000 to the project in its capital improvement plan, but between $50,000 to $100,000 could eventually be covered through donations, officials said.
“Because of the people we have working here, who showed initiative for the project, the home is finally getting the work done,” Mayor Pat Hallisey said. “Every council for 20 years had been promising to get something done, but nothing had been done.”
The city council in its 2019 fiscal budget included $175,000 meant to renovate the house, which dates back to at least 1918 when the Ghirardi family bought it from another League City settler.
But city administrators in July announced to the city council that project assessments found asbestos and lead in the home, and that it might eventually cost almost $1 million to turn the historic property into a museum.
The city council accepted Rita Ghirardi’s donation of the home in April 2002, shortly after her husband’s death. The city paid $8,500 to move the house from its original location at the corner of FM 518 and Louisiana Street to the lush field now called Heritage Park, 1220 Coryell St., Greer Osborne said.
The Ghirardi family purchased the home from another family, the Kellys, in 1918. The Kellys had bought the land for $155 in 1910 from J.C. League, the founder of League City.
The two-bedroom house, which is just more than 1,100 square feet, stayed on its original site at the corner of FM 518 and Louisiana Street for almost 100 years.
Black-and-white photos show the farmhouse with nothing but empty land behind it and a 1940s car parked out front.
Since it was moved to Heritage Park, the house has been virtually untouched aside from when the council in 2007 spent about $10,000 to have staff make some basic repairs, such as lattice work, adding shingles to the roof, fixing concrete and repairing some of the back porch, Greer Osborne said.
Once crews complete the rehabilitation work, the museum will begin planning exhibits honoring the city’s original 12 Italian families, Hughes said.
The museum is still soliciting donations for the project, Hughes said.
