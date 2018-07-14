GALVESTON
Most of the time when a house is built on the island or gets a major renovation, a city inspector has to come out to review the work and give it a pass or decides it needs improvement.
Now, the department handling those requests is undergoing a major transformation.
In the last six months, four building inspectors have left or put in notice at the city’s permitting department, Planning Director Tim Tietjens said. There were eight inspectors at the start of the year, Tietjens said. One retired while three others took jobs at another county or city, he said.
The changes have created some hiccups for long-time developers, one builder said.
Builders needed opportunities to have inspections performed faster, even if it means paying more, Al Fichera of Fichera Builders, Inc., said. From his perspective, inspectors in Galveston aren’t being paid adequately, compared to other cities, which should be examined, he said.
Once the changes are made in the city’s permitting department, inspections should be completed faster and with more efficiency, Tietjens said. The city was considering an expedited permit, where developers or homeowners could pay more to have an inspection done with little wait time, he said.
“Like any department that goes through reorganization or a staff transition, there’s a little bit of a lag time,” Tietjens said. “The transition is something we believe is going to be very positive, not only for the efficiencies of the department but also the taxpayers of Galveston.”
Three of the inspectors are going to League City, Tietjens said. League City’s building inspection department has 15 employees with eight inspectors, city spokeswoman Sarah Greer Osborne said.
In June, League City averaged about 121 inspections a day, according to the city. The base salary range is about $38,000 to $63,400 annually, she said.
“The city requires all of our building inspectors to be certified in four areas (plumbing, building, electric and HVAC),” Osborne said. “If they are missing any certifications when they are hired with the city, they have one year from their hire date to complete certification.”
While the base pay for inspectors may be lower in Galveston than in League City, the island is starting an incentive pay program to pay employees more who are cross-trained to inspect for different areas, including air conditioning or electrical systems, Tietjens said. The incentive pay would be competitive, he said.
“We’ve lost some of the inspectors probably due to salary issues,” Tietjens said. “We are in the process now of revising salary structure, so we’re giving them a path to a higher salary by being cross-trained.”
As a result, though, the city could decide to rehire for a department with up to seven inspectors, instead of eight, he said.
Previously, most of the inspectors were certified in one trade, but the city’s plan is to cross-train so inspectors can work in all areas, Tietjens said. The cross-training would help by needing to send one inspector to a property instead of having multiple people need to go for an inspection, he said.
The city recently hired a new assistant director of development services to oversee the building inspections part of the department. Todd Sukup, the city’s new assistant director, has 28 certifications, Tietjens said. Sukup was previously in Texas City, where he served as the chief building official, planning coordinator and floodplain administrator.
“It does not make sense to have individual trade inspectors on an island that is 32-miles long,” Tietjens said. “Our hope with bringing on someone like Todd who has numerous certifications and is familiar with operating with combination inspectors is to help make the building process more efficient for both the taxpayers and those who are investing in developing on Galveston Island.”
