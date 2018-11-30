GALVESTON
After more than 10 years of waiting, the Sunny Beach subdivision is on track for a $2 million project that would bring sewer lines to replace septic systems.
The project could begin as early as January and should take about eight months to complete, city spokeswoman Marissa Barnett said.
The city allotted a maximum $2.4 million for the project, including contingency funding, Barnett said.
This is welcome news to residents of Sunny Beach, said Judy Shorman, president of the Sunny Beach Neighborhood Association.
“There would be some people that really want sewer because they don’t want to deal with septic,” Shorman said.
The project has been a long time coming. Sunny Beach was slated to get sewer improvements in 2008, but when Hurricane Ike hit, those funds were diverted to recovery projects, she said.
After Hurricane Ike, some residents invested heavily in updated septic systems because of severe storm damage, resident Ron Binkley said.
He lives in Austin, but has owned a home in Sunny Beach for 15 years, he said.
“Mine including everybody else’s just about popped right out of the line,” Binkley said.
These septic systems are costly to maintain, he said.
“People that spent money buying a septic tank in the last few years don’t really feel any rush to have sewer,” Shorman said. “But most people see the long-range benefit.”
With more homes being built in the subdivision, it’s time for sewer, she said.
The city has been working to bring sanitary sewer improvements to the West End for several years.
“Another subdivision checked off the list from septic to sewer,” District 6 Councilwoman Jackie Cole said.
The long process of getting sewer systems to the West End has to do with the expense of bringing pipes that far away from the city core, Cole said.
“Most cities that are 32 miles in diameter are giant big cities with lots of resources,” Cole said. “It’s a lot of piping. It’s a lot of servicing for that distance for relatively not very many homes.”
But the Sunny Beach project is standalone, Barnett said.
“The city is pursuing federal grant funds for other West End projects,” Barnett said.
The current project will run along 8 Mile Road from Stewart Road to Sunny Beach
For Binkley, getting sewer isn’t just about maintenance. The project is about hurricane-proofing his property, he said.
“If we have sewer, then the city is obligated to get it up and running as soon as possible,” Binkley said.
Replacing his septic system after 2008 was extremely expensive, he said. Getting sewers at Sunny Beach has been a long time coming, he said.
