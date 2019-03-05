Revelers gather on Postoffice Street and The Strand from 25th to 21st streets to catch beads and close out Galveston’s Mardi Gras. The Mystic Krewe of Aquarius finished the festival with their 23rd annual Fat Tuesday parade.
All of the various Mardi Gras krewes were represented in the parade with at least one float for the final night of fun. The annual festival brought thousands to the island in two weekends and continues to be a popular event for locals and visitors.
