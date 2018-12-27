GALVESTON
The Gilchrist Community Association will have another shot at compensation from Galveston County’s acquisition of land around a popular fishing spot after an appeals court decision in a long-running legal battle.
The court’s ruling for the association is the latest step in a controversial saga to fill in man-made Rollover Pass on Bolivar Peninsula, and could further delay state plans to close the pass by October.
The association, which leases land around Rollover Pass from the Gulf Coast Rod, Reel and Gun Club, considers it a win, said Winston Cochran, an attorney who represented the association in the appeal.
The Dec. 21 appeals court decision reverses a 2017 trial court summary judgment stating the association lacked standing entitling it to any compensation, according to the appeals court statement.
“The ruling was made without having a full trial,” Cochran said. “You need a full trial. They didn’t even reach some of the underlying questions.”
In July 2017, a trial court ruled the county could through eminent domain seize land around the pass, but must pay the club $1.75 million in compensation, according to court documents.
The 14th Court of Appeals reversed part of the trial court ruling and sent the case back for more litigation.
The appeals court ruled on narrow technical details of the trial court decision, not the core question of whether the county could legally take the land, allowing the state to close the pass.
But the association hopes that getting back in the trial court will give another chance to argue the county’s right to use eminent domain to acquire property, Cochran said.
“We were pleased with the ruling,” Cochran said. “We look forward to spending a great deal of more time on it.”
The decision is fair because the county included the association as a defendant in its amended 2016 lawsuit to condemn property, County Judge Mark Henry said.
“We included the GCA, but then asked to dismiss the suit because they didn’t have any standing,” Henry said. “I agree with their understanding there.”
The county hasn’t received word from the Texas General Land Office about when the area will close and will await the results of legal proceedings, he said.
Various legal challenges have delayed the state’s plans to close the pass since 2008 when it appropriated $5.85 million for the project.
The state wants to close the 1954 pass because it causes erosion on Gulf Coast beaches and silting in the intracoastal waterway, officials said.
State plans call for building a public park and fishing pier where the pass is now.
