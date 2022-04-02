Patrons at Galveston's Rosenberg Library got a chance to get up close and personal with wildlife during a presentation Saturday.
The animals, which included a kangaroo, lemur, skunk, spider monkey, fennec fox and otter, were brought to the library by Austin-area animal handler Courtney Cortina-Pineda, of Wild Things Zoofari. Cortina-Pineda spoke about each animal and their importance in their ecosystems.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.