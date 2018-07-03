DICKINSON
An organization that provides animal control and sheltering services for Dickinson and other cities is preparing to break ground in the next few weeks on a $1.5 million project that will result in a modern building to house stray animals.
Blueprints and contractor bids for the new shelter are complete, shelter officials said. The new shelter, 3120 Deats Road in Dickinson, will house about 60 kennels.
In November, the Petco Foundation presented Bayou Animal Services Corp. officials with a $500,000 grant for a new shelter. The Bayou Animal Services board already had $500,000 for a new shelter, giving the shelter the $1 million to go toward the $1.5 million cost. Dickinson officials will work to raise the money to cover the additional costs.
Crews are expected to break ground on the facility later this month, spokeswoman Gabrielle Bernal said.
After Hurricane Harvey struck in late August, Bayou Animal Services had as many as 200 dogs and 100 cats at a time, driving the need for a new facility, shelter manager Melvin Trover said.
The price of the facility has increased because of recent tariffs, however, and construction will begin soon to cut down costs, Trover said.
Recently imposed federal tariffs, which have added about 25 percent to the price of imported steel and 10 percent to the price of aluminum, has changed the cost of the project, officials said.
The price also has changed because the shelter plans grew and outside forces created additional costs, Dickinson City Councilman Walter Wilson said.
“I will be hitting up people for additional grants,” he said. “What has happened is we started a year ago trying to get a price. The shelter was initially going to be smaller. Also, the tariff put on steel has raised the price of steel.”
Wilson is a member of the Bayou Animal Services board, an entity separate from the city that began in 2016 to provide animal control and shelter for the cities of Clear Lake Shores, Dickinson and Santa Fe.
It’s been a long journey to get to construction of the shelter, Trover said.
“After Harvey, the space we needed to handle the animals needed to be a little bit different, and that’s why it’s taken longer,” he said. “We had a design before Harvey, but afterwards we had to go back to the drawing board.”
Sarah Saunders, shelter operations coordinator, was nominated for the Petco Foundation’s Unsung Hero Award for her shelter services during Hurricane Harvey. She did not win the $25,000 prize.
The animal shelter now needs the community’s help with covering the rest of the facility’s cost, Trover said.
“We wanted to start the building itself so we can hash out some other numbers for the other phases,” he said. “We have enough money for the first two phases. We are going to start going out for more donations.”
(1) comment
This facility does a very good job, very helpful employees and participate at community events usually micro-chipping dogs and cats for a donation. I didn't like how Santa Fe got into this partnership in the beginning. As well noted the initial group from North Dallas was a colossal failure, but the staff at Bayou has performed at a high level with the facility and conditions they were given. I for one am glad they are getting a new facility and employee recognition, it is well deserved. rs
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.