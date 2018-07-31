GALVESTON
Two weeks after announcing the first confirmed case of West Nile virus in Galveston County this year, local health officials reversed course, and said local cases were back at zero.
A reported case of West Nile was the result of a false-positive test and no one in the county has been diagnosed with the disease this year, the Galveston County Health District said Tuesday.
The case reported July 16 is now “considered negative,” the health district said.
The reversal came after the Texas Department of State Health Services tested a blood sample from the person who had been diagnosed earlier in the month.
That test did not show the presence of West Nile virus, the district said. The state test differed from a locally conducted test, which suggested the patient was positive for the disease.
“The lab that initially tested the patient specimen reported a positive for West Nile virus to the state,” said Randy Valcin, the health district’s director of epidemiology and public health preparedness.
“We interviewed the patient and she had every symptom and met the case definition for West Nile.”
The initial diagnosis was a borderline case, said Chris Van Deusen, a spokesman for the state health department. Initially, investigators found the number of West Nile antibodies the patient had produced showed she might be infected, he said.
The second test suggested the antibodies might have been from an old infection, and not one contracted this year, Van Deusen said.
Most people infected with the virus have no symptoms, but it can cause symptoms including fever, headaches and rashes and more severe problems including comas, convulsions and paralysis. The West Nile virus is transmitted by mosquitoes.
Six cases have been confirmed in Texas this year in Dallas, Montgomery, Orange, Tarrant and Travis counties.
Galveston County residents should continue to take precautions against mosquito bites by using repellent and wearing long pants and shirts when able, Van Deusen said.
“It doesn’t really change what people need to be doing,” he said. “It just makes good sense.”
