ABOVE: A driver with Roll-Lift USA crosses FM 2351 toward an oversized load that was stopped on the road in Friendswood on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019. The Friendswood police stopped the oversized load to prevent it from going through the city’s downtown.
Cars drive past two oversized loads while traveling on FM 2351 in Friendswood on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019. Roll-Lift USA was transporting the two loads to Chocolate Bayou, but was stopped by Friendswood police who wanted to prevent the trucks from driving through the city’s downtown.
As two giant trucks, each bearing a building on its back, sat parked on FM 2351, backing up traffic along the busy route, representatives for state and local agencies spent Wednesday afternoon pointing fingers about who was responsible for the mishap.
