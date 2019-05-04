Hitchcock mayoral candidate Randy Strickland leads in early and absentee voting against opponent Monica Cantrell. Both Strickland and Cantrell currently serve as city commissioners in Hitchcock.
Of 719 early and absentee votes cast, Strickland captured 399 or 55.49 percent; Cantrell received 320 or 44.51 percent of those votes.
In the Hitchcock City Commissioner District 1 race, with 80 early and absentee votes cast, Fard Karriem Abdullah is in the lead with 52 votes or 65 percent; opponent Mack Chapman received 28 votes of 35 percent.
In Hitchcock's City Commissioner District 2 race, candidate Chris Armacost has the early lead with 110 of 165 votes cast of 66.67 percent against Brandon Faulkner's 11 votes and David Sendejas's 44.
Election day voter tallies are forthcoming.
