Galveston artist Catherine Stroud hands paint to Cassie De Negri, 10, as she and other volunteers with SMART Family Literacy paint a Knights of Momus Mardi Gras float at the float warehouse in Galveston on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.
Volunteers with SMART Family Literacy paint a Knights of Momus Mardi Gras float at the float warehouse in Galveston on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
From left, Evie Yetter, 10, Cassie De Negri, 10, Abby Musick and Jim Turner paint a design on a Knights of Momus float at the float warehouse in Galveston on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Jessica Gorman and other volunteers with SMART Family Literacy paint a Knights of Momus Mardi Gras float at the float warehouse in Galveston on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Amy Musick, a volunteers with SMART Family Literacy, paints a Knights of Momus Mardi Gras float at the float warehouse in Galveston on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.
Volunteers with SMART Family Literacy, a Galveston-based non-profit dedicated to fostering educational programs through science, math, art, reading and technology, got into the Mardi Gras spirit a bit early by painting a Mardi Gras float at the float warehouse in Galveston on Saturday.
The painting project, headed up by Galveston artist Catherine Stroud, adorns a Knights of Momus float and serves as a fundraiser for the non-profit.
The new designs will greet Mardi Gras revelers next year.
