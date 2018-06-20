LA MARQUE
The city plans to replace 6,500 water meters with a smart meter system in a $3.3 million project that will aid water conservation and improve customer service, city officials said.
Residents and business owners will see representatives from Pedal Valves, the installation contractor, working throughout the city in the next six to eight months, city officials said. The process will consist of the water being shut off, changing out the meter, flushing the line and restoring service.
The project is funded with proceeds from a $10 million issue of certificates of obligation the city council approved in May 2016, officials said. The certificates are debt instruments that can be executed without voter approval.
The water meters will allow utility billing staff to provide residents with water usage breakdowns and offer more transparent water usage data, officials said.
Water meters throughout the city are almost 15 years old and need to be replaced with better, more modern technology, spokeswoman Colleen Merritt said.
“The water meters were approaching that time, and so it was just time to replace the meters and it was approved by council,” she said. “Citizens really shouldn’t be impacted much, and it shouldn’t impact them negatively nor for very long.”
While the smart meters automatically monitor water use and transmit data for billing, which means no one has to read them, there are no plans to cut any utility and billing staff, Merritt said.
Water service for residents will be off for less than 15 minutes while the meters are being changed, Utility Billing Manager Tina Ortiz said.
Residents and business owners should experience little to no inconvenience during the installation process, Ortiz said.
“In the event of a leak or a line break during installation, it may take the technicians a little longer to swap your meter, but water service will be restored before contractors leave the premises,” she said.
As the city improves its infrastructure, water lines and services remain a focus, Mayor Bobby Hocking said.
“The water meter replacement will not only help residents have accurate bill readings, but it will help pinpoint leaks,” he said. “This will save citizens and the city money by accurately identifying problems in the water delivery system.”
