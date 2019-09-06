GALVESTON
A new Texas law that directs some hotel occupancy taxes to beach-building projects might stabilize what has long been an unpredictable funding source, state and island officials said.
The new law, which began as SB 1719, will take effect in 2021, said Karina Erickson, spokeswoman for the Texas General Land Office.
Before 2015, the land office’s coastal programs got money from a sporting goods sales tax, but that money was redirected to the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department, Erickson said.
The new law pulls 2 percent of the hotel occupancy tax collected from the 13 coastal counties, including Galveston, and puts the money in an account meant to combat coastal erosion, Erickson said.
This 2 percent is coming out of the hotel tax money these counties already sent back to the state.
The land office expects to collect about $35 million every two years from hotel occupancy taxes, she said.
Securing this funding for the land office’s coastal planning program is significant for the Galveston area, where beach building is active and where a significant chunk of the funding comes from the state.
Galveston is in the middle of one such beach-building project, a plan to pump about 711,000 cubic yards of sand between 61st and 83rd streets on Babe’s Beach, which was constructed in 2015 with the same type of process.
Galveston has at least two more projects planned in this area alone within the next four years, and this funding will help, said Reuben Trevino, director of operations for the Galveston Park Board of Trustees.
The park board maintains island beaches and is the local organizer for beach-building projects.
“These funds are used to mitigate sand loss in eroding areas,” Trevino said. “All future beach projects will benefit from these funds moving forward.”
While this doesn’t necessarily mean more money for the land office, a lack of secure funding has always been a concern in getting the state agency to commit to long-term projects, Trevino said.
The park board has submitted proposals for beach building projects that would take place in 2021 and 2023 at Babe’s Beach, a $49 million total expense, Trevino said.
This new source of money might also pay for about $600,000 needed for preliminary engineering work for a new beach in front of Dellanera RV Park, 10901 FM 3005, Trevino said.
The land office in November will tell the park board whether or not it will fund the projects.
“We’ve had positive discussions with the GLO regarding all projects,” Trevino said.
The land office has pointed to coastal erosion prevention as a critical component to combating the detrimental effects of storm surge.
“This is a measure that will help protect our beaches, homes and citizens during storm surge,” Erickson said.
The land office hasn’t dedicated funding to any specific projects yet, she said.
What the island could use is a system that pumps sand from beaches that are naturally getting bigger to beaches that are naturally eroding, Trevino said.
The park board earlier this year piloted a project that would collect sand from East Beach, which is accreting, or growing, naturally.
This new funding could also pay for the $2.1 million needed for the next step in this project, Trevino said.
