LEAGUE CITY
Cradling one of her children on her lap, Hidden Lakes resident Sydney Castro told city officials and staff members about the time a bullet entered her house just above a crib.
“Can the city buy our houses?” Castro asked. “If we had known any of this, we would have never moved into this neighborhood.”
Castro was among a small group of residents from the Hidden Lakes subdivision that met Wednesday with Mayor Pat Hallisey and city administrators to demand action over what they say are stray bullets hitting their homes from a nearby gun range.
The neighborhood is slightly less than 1,000 yards from the Clear Creek Gun Range and several residents have reported such instances, said Michael Swope, another resident, in a previous interview with The Daily News.
“What are we going to do when someone dies and we haven’t done anything about this?” Castro said.
City officials at the hastily arranged meeting Wednesday, told residents they shared their concern and are trying to help, but that they’re relatively limited in their ability to regulate the gun range.
City administrators also met with other residents and expected to receive more information and data about their experience with the range, but never heard back, said Gary Ratliff, the city’s police chief.
Officials also attempted to answer several of the residents’ questions, but Hallisey and Ratliff ended the gathering by promising to arrange a meeting nearer to the subdivision in coming weeks so more residents could attend.
Essentially, the city is hamstrung because of Chapter 229 of the Texas Local Government Code, which prevents municipalities from adopting regulations related to discharging firearms at a sports shooting range, City Attorney Nghiem Doan said.
The city also can’t be sure that the bullets are coming from the range and, even if they were, most likely couldn’t launch a criminal investigation into the matter, Ratliff said.
The city has explored shutting down the range before, to little avail.
The range owner in 2010 requested and received a rezoning classification from single-family residential to general commercial to prevent the city from again attempting to shut down the business.
The gun range was zoned as office commercial when the city adopted zoning in 1999. It was zoned for single-family homes in 2005.
Neither of those classifications allowed for a gun range, but because the business existed before zoning, it was grandfathered in.
Hallisey has contacted state legislators and hopes they might craft a solution, but that would take time, he said.
The best immediate solution might be if someone were to purchase the property the gun range is on, he said.
Assistant City Manager Michael Kramm ended the meeting by telling residents the gun range owners seem willing to make changes, and they’ll do their best to coordinate positive dialogue.
