The Harris and Eliza Kempner Fund has launched a new online grant application system on its new website at www.kempnerfund.org.
For applicants, the new online grant application system for the arts and humanities, community development, education, environment and preservation programs is open through Oct. 15. The deadline for health or human services applications is March 15, 2019.
All grant applications must be submitted via the website.
For information, visit the site, or email information@kempnerfund.org.
— Angela Wilson
