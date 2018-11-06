The city of Galveston is suing the contractor behind the unfinished complex including Little League fields at Crockett Park, asserting breach of contract and that the company was negligent in completing the work.
Attorneys for the city filed the lawsuit against Hou-Scape Inc. Nov. 2 in the 56th District Court, seeking unspecified money damages.
The council earlier voted to allow City Manager Brian Maxwell to take action to complete the stalled project and gave Maxwell and the city attorney’s office authority to terminate the contract with the Hou-Scape and sue the company, according to the city council resolution.
Officials with Hou-Scape told the city they would construct three baseball fields, a children’s playground, a basketball court, a volleyball court, a workout station, a concession stand, restrooms and landscaping and that it would be finished by June 28, in time for the season, the lawsuit asserts.
But the project wasn’t finished in time and the baseball season was canceled, the lawsuit asserts.
City officials continued to pay the contractor, despite the delays, but then learned that several suppliers and subcontractors said they weren’t paid, the lawsuit asserts.
City inspectors then looked and decided much of the work was defective, according to the complaint.
“Hou-Scape refused to remove and remediate the faulty work, and abandoned the job site on Sept. 10,” the lawsuit asserts.
GENERAL DENIAL
The defendant in a sexual assault civil lawsuit filed his response in a Harris County district court, generally denying the accusations.
Attorneys representing Ryan Francis Landry filed a response Oct. 29 in the 215th District Court, generally denying that he sexually assaulted a woman and claiming special exceptions because the accusations against him were so general.
Emma Gingerich, a woman who came to national attention by writing a book about escaping an Amish upbringing, had earlier sued Landry for more than $1 million, asserting he sexually assaulted her after a business meeting in Kemah.
But no criminal charges were filed in that case.
TRIALS THIS WEEK
One trial is set for Galveston County courts this week, Assistant Criminal District Attorney Bill Reed, the felony division chief, said.
The 122nd District Court will host a jury to hear evidence against John Robles Hernandez, 59, on one count of assault of a family or household member with previous convictions if at trial.
