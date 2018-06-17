Despite several tight votes in recent weeks, Port of Galveston trustees said they didn’t think a new member would dramatically change the governing board’s direction.
“I watched most of the interviews, and all of the people I saw had a pretty good understanding of the port and its business,” Chairman Ted O’Rourke said. “I don’t know what other direction they might want to go in, but I see whoever comes on going with the flow.”
The port is a utility of the city and the council this month is interviewing eight people who are vying for three positions on the Wharves Board of Trustees, which governs the port.
Starting when O’Rourke was named chairman in June 2017 on a 4-3 vote, recent history of the public docks has been defined by close votes.
Trustees also have clashed in recent months over the issue of fog delays and the local pilots charged with bringing ships into harbor, whether to hire a new port director internally or hire a search firm and whether or not to move meetings to city hall, among other topics.
Former Trustee Jayson Levy in November 2017 cast the deciding vote in a 5-2 decision to move board meetings to city hall for a six-month trial period.
Levy was the deciding vote after having previously voted against such a move.
Several months after that vote, Levy resigned from the board, citing personal reasons. He was the board’s newest trustee, having been appointed by the Galveston City Council in a unanimous vote in May 2017.
But what has been true in the past isn’t necessarily the case since the arrival of new Port Director Rodger Rees, Vice Chairman Albert Shannon said.
“A lot depends on Rodger going forward,” Shannon said. “Right now, he’s doing a great job and people are generally going to be in favor of that.”
Trustee Elizabeth Beeton agreed with Shannon’s assessment.
“We have had some 4-3 votes in the past, but my sense is that the board is now focused as a group on finding the best locations and contracts for new cruise terminals, adopting a master plan and working with port tenants to renegotiate leases where it would be in their and the port’s interest,” Beeton said.
Rees took over in Galveston in January after trustees hired him in a 6-0 vote.
Since taking over, Rees has moved swiftly to make changes at the public docks, O’Rourke said.
Port leaders attribute changes Rees made to the public docks’ making almost $1.5 million more in net income than it did through the first quarter of 2017.
The end result is that the port has earned more than $2.1 million in net income through April, compared with $680,000 in 2017, according to port data.
Port officials in December projected operating revenues of about $37.4 million in 2018 against operating expenditures of $37.2 million.
The port also is negotiating over a possible third cruise terminal and has seen cruise numbers increase significantly in recent years.
“We have a lot of opportunity,” Shannon said.
Both Shannon and Beeton are two of the candidates vying for the three open spots, and Shannon said it wasn’t a guarantee they would necessarily be reappointed.
But the third position, which isn’t a full three-year term because of Levy’s resignation, will be held by a new trustee.
