The Galveston County Medical Examiner's Office on Tuesday released information about two men who died in the county over the weekend.
Howard Hall, 25, died Saturday night in Texas City after being either hit by or thrown off a vehicle, according to Texas City Police. A 911 call was made by a witness at 11:30 p.m. from the 6600 block of Anderson Street in Texas City where police, fire and emergency services responded and found Hall dead at the scene. The cause of death was blunt trauma to the head. Hall's death is under investigation by the Texas City Police Department. Hall lived in Texas City.
Kevin Starnes, 45, who died when his kayak capsized off San Leon on Sunday, was a resident of Bacliff. A search for Starnes by the Coast Guard, Texas City Fire Department and Galveston County Sheriff's Office concluded at 5:05 p.m. when he was pulled from the water by a sheriff's deputy. The cause of death was drowning.
