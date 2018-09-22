GALVESTON
Galveston College’s fall enrollment increased 11.5 percent over last year, more than doubling school leadership’s expectations and bringing the total number of students to 2,450, the most in the past 10 years.
Last year’s fall class brought in 2,197 full- and part-time students, which was three students less than 2016. This year, college administration expected only a 3 percent to 5 percent increase, President Myles Shelton said.
He attributed the spike in enrollment to the introduction of several new programs.
This year, the college offered classes in computer and network administration, medical sonography and instrumentation technology. The college also added a daytime law enforcement academy to an existing evening course.
“When you add new programs, you have the opportunity to bring students to college that might have gone elsewhere because they didn’t have the program that they wanted,” Shelton said.
Since 2008, student enrollment has bounced between 2,000 and 2,300 students.
“I think it’s been since the mid 2000s that we’ve been at 2,400,” Director of Public Affairs Carol Langston said.
The college also enrolled more high school students, 588 this semester, for dual-credit classes and more transfer students than the previous year, Langston said.
However, more Galveston College students than previously are attending school full-time this semester, Langston said.
Enrolled students are expected to generate 20,070 semester hours this term, a 15 percent increase from the fall of 2017, when students generated 17,459 semester hours.
The college’s leadership plans to expand its offerings next year, as well, with the addition of a bachelor’s degree of applied sciences in healthcare management for students already possessing a two-year degree.
“It’s just a great opportunity the college has to be able to serve this community and serve the students who want to have the opportunity to advance themselves,” Shelton said.
The college plans to release other degree programs, including a bachelor’s of science in nursing.
The college also experienced a lag in growth last year because of Hurricane Harvey effects, Shelton said That lag probably contributed to this year’s dramatic growth, he said.
