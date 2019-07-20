TEXAS CITY
A 5-year-old autistic boy was pronounced dead Saturday at the University of Texas Medical Branch after being found face down in an apartment pool, Cpl. Allen Bjerke of the Texas City Police Department said.
Texas City police responded to a call for a missing 5-year-old autistic boy at the Veranda Apartments, 3700 Ninth Avenue N., at 3:07 Saturday afternoon, Cpl. Bjerke said.
All available units were sent to the address and found the boy face down in the apartment pool, Bjerke said.
Officers on the scene began CPR immediately and Texas City EMS continued until a a helicopter ambulance arrived about 3:37 p.m., Bjerke said.
The child was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the medical branch, police said.
