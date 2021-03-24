2017 Galveston County Fourth of July

Jesse Balderas holds out an American flag as fireworks explode over the beach near 37th Street in Galveston on Tuesday, July 4, 2017.

 STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News file photo

GALVESTON

The Galveston Park Board of Trustees is planning to move ahead with its annual Fourth of July fireworks display this year, an event it canceled last year to prevent large gatherings during the pandemic.

Keri Heath: 409-683-5241; keri.heath@galvnews.com or on Twitter @HeathKeri.

Locations

