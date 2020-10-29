Officials at the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston on Wednesday unveiled their newly renovated Mother-Baby Unit in John Sealy Hospital. The 16-bed unit is part of Phase 1 of the John Sealy Hospital Modernization project, which includes a complete overhaul of the interior and exterior of the hospital. Work on the A-B tower of the hospital will continue, with additional new Women’s, Infant’s and Children’s unit opening in the spring. Work on the hospital’s other tower, the C-D tower, is expected to start next year. The entire project is expected to cost approximately $133 Million. The Sealy & Smith Foundation provided a $75 million gift for the modernization project.

— Jennifer Reynolds

