GALVESTON
Pieces of Galveston history will get an updated home later this summer with the substantial completion of a project to renovate and restore Rosenberg Library.
The library, 2310 Sealy St., has been undergoing many waves of extensive renovation since 2003, and this phase will restore the fourth floor auditorium into a museum space, Executive Director John Augelli said.
“As far as the restoration, this will complete it,” Augelli said.
Library officials expect crews to finish the space that previously housed the museum galleries in late August or early September, he said.
By then, the library will have spent more than $14 million on renovations for the entire building, he said.
This phase, the seventh, will cost between $2.2 million and $2.3 million, he said.
Construction will restore the 700-seat auditorium to its original state after updates in the 1950s that covered the ceiling, skylight and walls, Augelli said.
“Back in the ’60s and ’50s, they weren’t terribly impressed with historical architecture,” Augelli said. “They wanted air conditioning and they just sort of crashed through the historical ceiling.”
Crews also will be adding an elevator for easier access, Augelli said.
Bringing the auditorium space back to its original state will enhance the library, said Trish McDaniel, president of Friends of the Rosenberg Library.
The group raises money for the library.
“It’s just a marvelous space which was changed from its original design,” McDaniel said.
The group donated $25,000 to reconstruct a lost stained-glass window that once sat in the now empty skylight in memory of library supporter Jan Coggeshall, McDaniel said.
McDaniel is excited to see it light up the renovated space, she said.
“When I stepped into the space after the drop ceilings were removed and the columns and the capitals revealed and the ceilings and the bow windows, it was like stepping into a secret.”
Renovations began in December.
The auditorium space already housed some of the library’s extensive collection of historic items, the renovations will create more space, Augelli said.
The library is home to thousands of paintings and about 4 million items, most related to Galveston or Texas history, but also many from around the world, he said.
“Many of these pieces have never been seen,” Augelli said. “We just didn’t have a space to exhibit them all. And we still don’t. It will be rotating exhibits.”
Rosenberg Library is a special place and its history needs to be preserved, frequent patron Jennifer Johnson said.
Johnson’s been a regular library visitor for 20 years, she said.
“It’s so beautiful,” Johnson said. “I bring my grandkids here to teach them with reading. I’m always getting them books so they grow up knowing it’s important to read.”
The library’s renovations have taken so long to complete because of the phased approached, Augelli said.
Officials didn’t want to close the library to the public and also needed time between each renovation phase to raise money, Augelli said.
Although the library receives revenue generated from 5 cents of the local property tax rate, which in recent years amounts to about $2.9 million annually, it’s not city operated and doesn’t receive any other city funding, city spokeswoman Marissa Barnett said.
The money for the renovations came largely through donations, Augelli said.
After this phase is completed, there will still be some minor renovation work to do at the library, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.