Texas City Independent School District students who created a robot designed to remove dangerous materials such as bombs will advance to a national robotics competition.
Students from Texas City High School and Blocker Middle School are set to compete in the Mobile Robotics Technology and Robotics: Urban Search and Rescue contests at the 2018 SkillsUSA Championships. The competition takes place at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville June 25-29.
Students crafted a remotely controlled robot that can retrieve and dispose of hazardous materials such as bombs and other explosive materials.
SkillsUSA programs and competitions help students prepare for the workforce while defining industry standards for entry-level workers. SkillsUSA championships feature more than 6,400 students competing in 104 occupational and leadership skill areas.
The students earned the right to compete when they won first place at the Texas SkillsUSA Championships in the spring.
Blocker Middle School competed for the first time this past year at SkillsUSA and won both district and state, district spokeswoman Melissa Tortorici said. It’s the first time the school district will advance to SkillsUSA nationals.
The school district and the students are lucky to have the chance to go to nationals, SkillsUSA instructor James Jobe said.
“A lot of this goes back to just giving our students the right resources and the ability to go out and do these kinds of things,” he said. “This is a long time coming.”
The Blocker Middle School team, composed of Alana Lee and Diara Tsikis, both 14, is the reigning state champions in urban search and rescue-exploratory robotics.
This opportunity is well deserved, Lee said.
“We are probably going to win, so we are pretty excited about that,” she said. “It’s very rewarding.”
Having the opportunity to not only go to nationals but visit another state is rewarding, Tsikis said.
The students have prepared for this and have advanced to nationals because of their knowledge, Jobe said.
“They already know a lot of what they are talking about,” he said. “As far as advancing, it is a little bit surprising that we were able to do so well so quickly, but it goes back to that foundation that the school district has set up for them.”
Students Dillon Harvey, 18, and Farrell Moeller, 17, also will compete as the Texas state champions in mobile robotics technology. They are enrolled in both the Project Lead the Way and robotics programs.
