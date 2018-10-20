Registration for the Galveston Police Department’s annual Blue Santa program begins Monday and will end Thursday.
Residents of Galveston can register for Christmas toy assistance for their children at the Galveston Police Department headquarters, 601 54th St. in Galveston.
This year, participants will be required to provide some form of identification proving Galveston residency and documentation showing the child receiving toys lives with the applicant.
Monetary donations, toys, and gift cards also are needed.
For information and qualification guidelines, contact officer Jovan Harris at jharris@galvestontx.gov or 409-526-9750.
— Angela Wilson
