U.S. Coast Guard Weapons Officer Anthony Williams salutes as the colors are presented during the commission ceremony for the Coast Guard Cutter Daniel Tarr in Galveston on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020. Williams is part of the crew of 25 that will be manning the cutter from its homeport in Galveston.
The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Daniel Tarr’s crew boards the vessel to “bring it to life” during a commissioning ceremony in Galveston on Friday. The cutter will patrol 900 miles between Brownsville and Carrabelle, Florida.
Daniel Tarr V, left, and Rowan Tarr pray during the U.S. Coast Guard commissioning ceremony for the Cutter Daniel Tarr in Galveston on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020. Daniel and Rowan, Daniel Tarr's great-grandsons, traveled from Maryland with their family for the ceremony.
A poster honors U.S. Coast Guard Chief Boatswain's Mate Daniel Tarr during a commissioning ceremony for a cutter in Galveston on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020. Tarr was one of the first Coast Guard enlisted members to receive the Silver Star for his World War II service.
Nico and Simona Pierantoni take a photo in front of the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Daniel Tarr before the commissioning ceremony in Galveston on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020. The ceremony set the first watch and brought the ship to life, a term denoting that the ship was put into service.
Vice Admiral Scott Buschman places the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Daniel Tarr into commission during the ceremony in Galveston on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020. Fast response cutters are named after Coast Guard enlisted heroes and will replace the service's 110-foot patrol boats.
A member of the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Daniel Tarr's crew smiles at his shipmates before the commissioning ceremony in Galveston on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020. The cutter's homeport will be in Galveston, and the crew will patrol 900 miles between Brownsville, Texas, and Carrabelle, Florida.
