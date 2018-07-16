Residents in western League City will wake up today under water use restrictions as crews finish work on a $1.5 million water line project along Interstate 45.
City officials have ordered residents to conserve water from 12 a.m. today to 11:59 p.m. Thursday as contractors finish the tie-ins for a 39-inch water line serving most of League City’s west side, said Sarah Greer Osborne, spokeswoman for the city.
The restrictions prohibit residential customers from irrigating landscaped areas, washing vehicles, washing sidewalks or walkways, flushing gutters and washing buildings, officials said.
The restrictions are for those living west of state Highway 3, officials said.
Customers can otherwise use and consume water as normal, however, officials said.
The project to move parts of the water line at Interstate 45 and state Highway 96 has been underway for about six months and this is the final step, said Jody Hooks, the city’s director of public works.
“There were potential structural issues where the existing line was,” Hooks said.
The move is necessary because the Texas Department of Transportation is widening Interstate 45 in Galveston County, officials said.
Officials with the Gulf Coast Water Authority are handling the bulk of the project’s cost, but the Texas Department of Transportation will later reimburse it, Hooks said.
Residents living on League City’s east side shouldn’t be affected by the work, Hooks said.
“We were able to isolate the freeway crossing and still provide normal supply to the east side of town,” Hooks said. “We decided not to apply water restrictions.”
City officials in June announced the water use restrictions, but later postponed the plan.
The work should take about 72 hours to complete, Hooks said.
Transportation department officials estimate the interstate widening project will be complete by 2021.
In 2019, crews will demolish the FM 646 overpass and build an interstate overpass so freeway traffic flows on top and FM 646 flows under.
That project should begin in spring 2019 if everything goes according to schedule, officials said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.