GALVESTON
A federal scientific agency that focuses on the conditions of the oceans and major waterways is offering free tours today on its surveying ship, the Thomas Jefferson, at Pier 21 in Galveston.
Representatives from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the National Weather Service will offer an open house on the ship. The tours will be offered on a first-come, first-serve basis, according to the administration.
The Thomas Jefferson is ported in Norfolk, Va., and is a hydrographic survey vessel that maps the ocean to aid maritime commerce, improve coastal resilience and develop a greater understanding of the oceans, according to the administration.
The tours will occur between noon and 5 p.m., according to the administration.
