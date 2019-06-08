GALVESTON
The Galveston City Council could this summer decide on an ordinance that attempts to speed up completion of some building projects by setting deadlines for construction permits.
It’s an effort to reduce neighborhood blight caused by buildings that are out of compliance or haven’t seen major work in months or even years. These buildings, which include homes and commercial buildings, drive down property values and create health and safety issues in some areas of town that are otherwise seeing increased private investment, residents said.
The problem comes from only a handful, less than 20, properties, but those buildings are very noticeable, city planning department Executive Director Tim Tietjens said.
The building department had about 5,000 building permits out last year, for minor and major constructions, he said.
“We had problems with folks that let units go literally for years in the construction phase,” Tietjens said.
These properties are usually vacant and can attract crime and create structural safety issues, he said.
People have to show they’ve done work within six months, department Assistant Director Todd Sukup said.
“That becomes kind of a loophole,” Sukup said. “They work one day in 180 days, and the permit never expires.”
It’s a real problem for people who live next to these properties, said Shane McDermott, a board member of the Kempner Park Neighborhood Association.
Kempner Park includes homes from 23rd to 35th streets from Avenue M to Seawall Boulevard.
“It really drags down the neighborhood,” McDermott said.
Beyond detracting from the aesthetics of island neighborhoods, it could discourage people who are thinking about coming to or putting money into the city, McDermott said.
“You have a beautiful house and next door you have a vacant house,” McDermott said. “It is a deterrent to some people, who say maybe we won’t invest in Galveston.”
It’s hard for him to tell which buildings actually have a building permit attached, but he sees several around his neighborhood in need of repair, he said.
People consider these properties eyesores and worry they can’t sell or rent a house that’s next to perpetual construction sites, said Angela Brown, president of the San Jacinto Neighborhood Association.
The San Jacinto neighborhood includes homes between Broadway, Seawall Boulevard and 23rd Street.
“The little blue permit’s all faded and nothing has happened,” Brown said.
She worries these buildings will be structurally dangerous for kids playing in the neighborhood or people who live in the vacant homes, Brown said.
The city council began discussing an ordinance to alleviate this problem earlier this year. Council members have discussed requiring additional fees for requests to renew permits after a specified period of time.
It’s a problem, especially noticeable in District 2 Councilman Craig Brown’s district, he said.
The residents he represents saw buildings that were out of compliance with city code but protected from code enforcement with a building permit, he said. Despite the permit, residents saw nobody working on these properties for months, Craig Brown said.
“You have some structures out there who are not meeting code for some reason, and they get a building permit to insulate themselves from code enforcement,” Brown said.
There isn’t one solution for all construction, and some building projects will, by nature, take a little longer, Tietjens said.
“You could have a project at a large commercial structure that could very easily take two years,” Tietjens said. “You have custom homes that sometimes take a little longer.”
Staff plans to work with people who face larger projects or unforeseen circumstances, he said.
