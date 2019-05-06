GALVESTON
Galveston could become home of the first Texas manufacturer of powdered alcohol, a product that has some worried about safety and access to minors.
Powdered alcohol is primarily geared toward outdoor travelers who can carry the powder with them and add water upon arriving at their destination, said Ralph McMorris, owner of Lt. Blender’s Cocktails in a Bag.
Lt. Blender’s, 1202 Postoffice St., already makes powdered cocktail mixes that people mix with liquid alcohol.
This new product isn’t prohibited by the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission and could already be sold, McMorris said. But he’s waiting to see whether Texas lawmakers this session will change the way powdered alcohol is regulated.
“This product itself will probably be the safest alcohol product in the liquor store once we bring it to market,” McMorris said.
It’s more expensive than regular alcohol and, because the cocktail takes some assembly, isn’t readily accessible, McMorris said.
People across the country have raised concern about the powdered drinks, worried that minors could more easily hide the powder than a bottle of liquid, resident Kitty Allen said.
More than 30 states have banned the product.
“Galveston would be ground zero,” Allen said. “I’m not a prohibitionist. I’m not against alcohol. This is a dangerous substance.”
One of Allen’s biggest worries is that the substance is flammable and, if it caught fire, could damage the historic homes surrounding McMorris’ manufacturing building, she said.
“Alcohol is flammable,” Allen said.
There probably needs to be a little more research done on the product to see whether it really is flammable, said Jeff Patterson, president of the East End Historical District Association.
“From an East End perspective, the real concern would be if there’s some kind of danger in the process,” Patterson said.
If there’s no danger in processing the product, then it would make no difference to the association whether the powdered alcohol is made in the historic district, he said.
“The whole morality issue is a whole other conversation,” Patterson said. “I don’t know that people need another way to go get drunk.”
Lt. Blender’s is permitted by the city to produce food and beverages, Assistant Planning Director Catherine Gorman said. If the company changed any manufacturing processes, the city’s fire marshal would review potential flammability, she said.
The product isn’t flammable and is perfectly safe to make, McMorris said.
“This whole product has been banned in half the states just based on the myth,” McMorris said.
The product has gotten a bad reputation because of lies spread on social media, he said.
“Like anything on social media, the more crazy it is and the more stupid it is, the more it goes viral,” McMorris said.
McMorris already has a powdered cocktail called Vodkarita permitted by the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission, but he isn’t selling it yet, commission spokesman Chris Porter said.
“Powdered alcohol is considered under the same category as any distilled spirit,” Porter said. “It would be regulated as if it’s regular vodka.”
Two bills, one in the House of Representative and one in the Senate, which would regulate powdered alcohol are sitting in committee.
By now, the bills may not move forward this session, said Sen. Carol Alvarado, the author of the Senate bill.
“I’m trying to make it so it can only be sold in liquor stores and not to minors,” Alvarado said. “It would also have some requirements on the packaging of it.”
Another bill seeking to ban sale of powdered alcohol is also still sitting in the house committee.
McMorris is waiting on the results of this legislative session to decide on his next steps, he said.
