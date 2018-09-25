A juvenile pelican flies through the rain in front of the Sturgis on Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018, as it's towed from the Port of Galveston by Smith Maritime's tug Capt. Latham and Bay Houston Towing Company's tug Matthew K. The ship, a former floating nuclear power plant, is headed to Brownsville, where it will be scrapped. The Sturgis has been moored at the port since 2015 as crews have worked to remove all irradiated material from the vessel.
The Sturgis, a former floating nuclear power plant, is towed from the Port of Galveston by Smith Maritime's tug Capt. Latham and Bay Houston Towing Company's Matthew K on Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018. The ship is headed to Brownsville, where it will be scrapped. The Sturgis has been moored at the port since 2015 as crews have worked to remove all irradiated material from the vessel.
