League City officials have postponed enacting Stage 3 of a drought contingency plan for all water customers west of state Highway 3.
Water use restrictions were set to begin at midnight Tuesday and continue to 11:59 p.m. June 28.
Customers can use and consume water as normal on those dates, however, officials said Wednesday.
Officials had called for putting the plan into action because of work on water lines.
The city was taking a precautionary measure to complete moving the 39-inch water line at Interstate 45 and state Highway 96, officials said.
This water line is the primary transmission line that supplies water to the majority of League City's west side.
The water line relocation is a requirement for Texas Department of Transportation's widening of the interstate.
The city will announce the rescheduled dates for the drought plan at a later time, officials said.
— Connor Behrens
(0) comments
