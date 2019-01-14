Area financial institutions are stepping in to assist federal workers who have missed a paycheck as the government shutdown enters record territory.
JSC Federal Credit Union, for instance, is offering no-interest loans to all members who missed a paycheck because of the government shutdown, officials said.
And members are responding, said Thomas Hast, chief lending officer with the credit union.
“A lot of employees in our community are affected by this — the government employees working for NASA, and then a lot of contractors paid out through contracts are affected as well,” Hast said. “Then you have the government workers, the U.S. Coast Guard workers and other folks.”
The shutdown, which began in late December when President Donald Trump said he would refuse to sign a measure to keep the government funded unless it included $5 billion for a border wall, which Democrats in the U.S. House of Representative refused to do, officially became the longest shutdown in the country’s history over the weekend.
Federal workers affected by the shutdown missed their first paycheck on Friday.
The JSC Federal Credit Union extended a similar offer to customers in 2013, during the last shutdown that affected a paycheck, Hast said. But other local financial institutions are in unfamiliar territory with this shutdown.
“The last one was pretty short,” said Vic Pierson, president and CEO of Galveston-based Moody Bank. “During that shutdown, the banking regulators never came out with any guidance. We met with the trade associations late last week, to see what we could do. And then late Friday, the regulators came out with some guidance for us.”
Moody Bank is offering a special loan program, similar to ones offered after hurricanes Ike and Harvey, in which customers can qualify for low-interest, no-fee loans for five months based on the paychecks they missed, Pierson said.
Bank officials are being proactive about the program, however, reaching out to existing customers who might be affected, Pierson said.
More employees started calling about the offerings starting Monday, Pierson said.
“I think they’re beginning to get worried,” Pierson said. “They don’t know how long it will last.”
Other area banks, such as HomeTown Bank, also are offering help and favorable rates, but aren’t advertising it, said Jimmy Rasmussen, CEO of the bank.
“We’ve had some calls and told them to spread the word,” Rasmussen said.
And Clear Creek Independent School District will give any child a meal without regard to their account balance, placed a hold on all pending payments with the library, technology and instructed extracurricular sponsors not to seek program fees during the shutdown, officials said.
While the 800,000 federal employees furloughed by the shutdown wait for a resolution, they finally at least know they’ll receive back pay once the government reopens, Hast said.
“Until Friday, people didn’t even know if that was going to happen,” Hast said.
Both houses of the U.S. Congress late last week approved a measure to guarantee back pay to the employees, and Trump on Thursday said he would sign the bill, according to a report by The Hill.
