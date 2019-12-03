Charles Duke speaks after being named Texan of the Year as part of the Texas Legislative Conference at Space Center Houston on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019. Duke and his wife live in New Braunfels where they volunteer with many organizations.
Charles Duke speaks after being named Texan of the Year as part of the Texas Legislative Conference at Space Center Houston on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019. Duke is a former astronaut and was the 10th person to walk on the moon.
Charles Duke speaks after being named Texan of the Year as part of the Texas Legislative Conference at Space Center Houston on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019. Duke and his wife live in New Braunfels where they volunteer with many organizations.
Charles Duke speaks after being named Texan of the Year as part of the Texas Legislative Conference at Space Center Houston on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019. Duke is a former astronaut and was the 10th person to walk on the moon.
Apollo 16 Astronaut Charles Duke, one of only 12 people and the only Texan to walk on the moon, was quite surprised to learn he would be the 2020 Texas Legislative Conference’s Texan of the Year, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.