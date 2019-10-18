Attendees of La Marque's Bayou Fest on Saturday should park at Gulf Greyhound Park and use a free shuttle service to Mac McGaffey Highland Bayou Park rather than park on site, the city's public relations department announced on Friday.
The change is because of wet field conditions in the on-site parking area at McGaffey. Shuttle buses will run from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.