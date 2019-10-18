Attendees of La Marque's Bayou Fest on Saturday should park at Gulf Greyhound Park and use a free shuttle service to Mac McGaffey Highland Bayou Park rather than park on site, the city's public relations department announced on Friday.

The change is because of wet field conditions in the on-site parking area at McGaffey. Shuttle buses will run from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Kathryn Eastburn: 409-683-5257; kathryn.eastburn@galvnews.com.

